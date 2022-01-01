Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «После заката» (2004)
After the Sunset После заката 2004 / США
Музыка из фильма «После заката» (2004)

After the Sunset (Music from the Motion Picture)
After the Sunset (Music from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Kevin Lyttle, Rupee, Sean Paul, Teddybears, Cutty Ranks, Shaggy, Good Size, Dawn Penn, Junior Murvin, Maria Rita
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Got It (Spragga Down 1 DB) Kevin Lyttle / Salaam Remi 3:30
2 Tempted to Touch (Old #2) Rupee / Darron Grant 3:43
3 Punkie Sean Paul 3:48
4 Cobrastyle (feat. Mad Cobra) Teddybears 3:00
5 A Who Seh Ne Dun (Wake De Man) Cutty Ranks 3:28
6 Boombastic Shaggy / Robert Livingston 3:51
7 The Pineapple Song (Turn Around and Let Me See) Good Size 3:06
8 Drive Me Crazy (Non-Album Track) [feat. Mr. Easy] Kevin Lyttle / Tony Kelly 3:49
9 Night and Day (Salaam Remi Remix) Dawn Penn / Horace Swaby 3:58
10 Police and Thieves Junior Murvin 3:53
11 Agora Só Falta Você Maria Rita / Rita Lee 3:24
12 You Never Know Rupee / Rupert Clarke 4:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «После заката» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «После заката» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
