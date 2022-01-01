|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Got It (Spragga Down 1 DB)
|Kevin Lyttle / Salaam Remi
|3:30
|2
|Tempted to Touch (Old #2)
|Rupee / Darron Grant
|3:43
|3
|Punkie
|Sean Paul
|3:48
|4
|Cobrastyle (feat. Mad Cobra)
|Teddybears
|3:00
|5
|A Who Seh Ne Dun (Wake De Man)
|Cutty Ranks
|3:28
|6
|Boombastic
|Shaggy / Robert Livingston
|3:51
|7
|The Pineapple Song (Turn Around and Let Me See)
|Good Size
|3:06
|8
|Drive Me Crazy (Non-Album Track) [feat. Mr. Easy]
|Kevin Lyttle / Tony Kelly
|3:49
|9
|Night and Day (Salaam Remi Remix)
|Dawn Penn / Horace Swaby
|3:58
|10
|Police and Thieves
|Junior Murvin
|3:53
|11
|Agora Só Falta Você
|Maria Rita / Rita Lee
|3:24
|12
|You Never Know
|Rupee / Rupert Clarke
|4:24