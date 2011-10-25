The center of the detective series is Richard Pool, a police officer from the London Police Department. He is forced to go and conduct an investigation on an island in the Caribbean Sea. The hero is completely unsuited to this way of life and considers this island one of the most horrible places on Earth. Richard can't stand the heat and the sea, and he can't get used to the local police style. It is in these conditions that the detective, together with his new colleague Camilla, will have to solve not just one complicated case.

