Ratings
8.5 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise (2011 - …)

Death in Paradise 18+
Production year 2011
Country Great Britain/France/USA
Total seasons 15 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 112 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The center of the detective series is Richard Pool, a police officer from the London Police Department. He is forced to go and conduct an investigation on an island in the Caribbean Sea. The hero is completely unsuited to this way of life and considers this island one of the most horrible places on Earth. Richard can't stand the heat and the sea, and he can't get used to the local police style. It is in these conditions that the detective, together with his new colleague Camilla, will have to solve not just one complicated case.
Creator
Robert Thorogood
Ben Miller
Ben Miller Richard Poole
Kris Marshall
Kris Marshall Humphrey Goodman
Ralf Little DI Neville Parker
Sara Martins Camille Bordey
Danny John-Jules Officer Dwayne Myers
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.5
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Death in Paradise - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 4 Season 4
2015, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 5 Season 5
2016, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 6 Season 6
2017, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 7 Season 7
2018, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 8 Season 8
2019, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 9 Season 9
2020, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 10 Season 10
2021, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 11 Season 11
2022, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 12 Season 12
2023, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 13 Season 13
2024, 8 episodes
 
Death in Paradise - Season 14 Season 14
2025, 8 episodes
 
Season 15
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
vasilij.kosty.terkin 13 June 2023, 13:13
Отличный сериал. С нетерпением жду 13 сезон.Надеюсь к Невилу вернётся Флоренс.
Reviews Write review
Stills
