"The Big Bang Theory" is a popular American sitcom that revolves around four guys who are involved in scientific activities, or simply put, "nerds". Physicist Leonard, genius Sheldon, engineer Howard, and astrophysicist Raj. During the day, they work at the institute and conduct research, and in the evenings, they play board games, argue about superheroes, collect comics, and eagerly await new movies from the "Star Wars" universe. Despite their shared interests, the characters are not alike, but they are also united by difficulties in their personal lives. Eventually, they do find girlfriends, and how these adult "nerds" navigate their personal lives while still pursuing their scientific careers forms the basis of the series, which is filled with comedic situations.

