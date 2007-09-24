Menu
8.3 IMDb Rating: 8.1
The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory (2007 - 2019)

The Big Bang Theory 18+
Production year 2007
Country USA
Total seasons 12 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 139 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Big Bang Theory" is a popular American sitcom that revolves around four guys who are involved in scientific activities, or simply put, "nerds". Physicist Leonard, genius Sheldon, engineer Howard, and astrophysicist Raj. During the day, they work at the institute and conduct research, and in the evenings, they play board games, argue about superheroes, collect comics, and eagerly await new movies from the "Star Wars" universe. Despite their shared interests, the characters are not alike, but they are also united by difficulties in their personal lives. Eventually, they do find girlfriends, and how these adult "nerds" navigate their personal lives while still pursuing their scientific careers forms the basis of the series, which is filled with comedic situations.
Creator
Chuck Lorre
Chuck Lorre
Bill Prady
Bill Prady
Johnny Galecki
Johnny Galecki Leonard Leakey Hofstadter
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons Sheldon Lee Cooper
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Penny
Simon Helberg
Simon Helberg Howard Joel Wolowitz
Series rating

8.3
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
The Big Bang Theory - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 17 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 2 Season 2
2008, 23 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 3 Season 3
2009, 23 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 4 Season 4
2010, 24 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 5 Season 5
2011, 24 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 6 Season 6
2012, 24 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 7 Season 7
2013, 24 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 8 Season 8
2014, 24 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 9 Season 9
2015, 24 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 10 Season 10
2016, 24 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 11 Season 11
2017, 24 episodes
 
The Big Bang Theory - Season 12 Season 12
2018, 24 episodes
 
No reviews
