Theme From the Big Bang Theory - Single 2 tracks. Barenaked Ladies Listen Theme From The Big Bang Theory (Original Television Version) - Single 1 track. Barenaked Ladies Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Theme from the Big Bang Theory (Freestyle Version) Barenaked Ladies / Ed Robertson 0:40 2 The Big Bang Theory (Dueling Guitar Version) Barenaked Ladies / Steven Page 2:24

Listen to songs from "The Big Bang Theory" (2007) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Big Bang Theory" in different languages are free for listening online.