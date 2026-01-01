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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Big Bang Theory"

Music from "The Big Bang Theory" All info
Theme From the Big Bang Theory - Single
Theme From the Big Bang Theory - Single 2 tracks. Barenaked Ladies
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Theme From The Big Bang Theory (Original Television Version) - Single
Theme From The Big Bang Theory (Original Television Version) - Single 1 track. Barenaked Ladies
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Title Artist Time
1 Theme from the Big Bang Theory (Freestyle Version) Barenaked Ladies / Ed Robertson 0:40
2 The Big Bang Theory (Dueling Guitar Version) Barenaked Ladies / Steven Page 2:24
Listen to songs from "The Big Bang Theory" (2007) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Big Bang Theory" in different languages are free for listening online.
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