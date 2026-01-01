Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Big Bang Theory
Soundtrack
Soundtrack from "The Big Bang Theory"
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Q&A
Music from "The Big Bang Theory"
All info
Theme From the Big Bang Theory - Single
2 tracks. Barenaked Ladies
Listen
Theme From The Big Bang Theory (Original Television Version) - Single
1 track. Barenaked Ladies
Listen
Title
Artist
Time
1
Theme from the Big Bang Theory (Freestyle Version)
Barenaked Ladies / Ed Robertson
0:40
2
The Big Bang Theory (Dueling Guitar Version)
Barenaked Ladies / Steven Page
2:24
Listen to songs from "The Big Bang Theory" (2007) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Big Bang Theory" in different languages are free for listening online.
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree