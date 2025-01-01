Colby [at dinner with the survivors] So, here we are in a region of Australia where, out of the world's ten most deadly snakes, nine of 'em inhabit this region. It was harrowing. You come across a taipan on the trail, you get bit, you're dead in thirty minutes flat.

Solly Oy, I'll tell you, that's a very interesting story, let me tell you. I was in a concentration camp! You never even suffered one minute in your life compared to what I went through!

Colby Look, I'm saying- I'm saying we spent 42 days trying to survive and we had very little rations, no snacks...

Solly Snacks? What you talking, "snacks"? We didn't eat sometimes for a week! For a month! We ate nothing!...

Colby I couldn't even work out when I was over there. They certainly didn't have a gym.

Solly A *what*?

Colby I mean, I wore my sneakers out and the next thing you know, I got a pair of flip-flops!

Solly Flip-flops!

Colby We sleep on the ground, on the dirt, okay? 118 degrees during the day, 98 at night with 98 percent humidity!

Solly 45 degrees below zero!

Colby Did you guys have a bathroom?

Solly A bathroom? We had twelve people at a time would go and shit...!

Colby Well, I'm sure you had toilet paper.

Solly We had newspaper!

Colby We had mosquitos.

Solly Mosquito? You see this glass eye? Eh? Eh?

Colby Have you even seen the show?