Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA Documentary

Rating of films of the USA in the Documentary genre

Irklais per Atlanta 8.7
1 Irklais per Atlanta
Documentary 2024, Latvia / Lithuania / Spain / USA
Rate
Landfill Harmonic 8.1
2 Landfill Harmonic
Family, Documentary, Drama 2015, USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
Rate
The Sixth Sense 8.0
3 The Sixth Sense
Documentary, Mystery, Thriller 1999, USA
Rate
Michael Jackson's This Is It 7.7
4 Michael Jackson's This Is It
Documentary, Musical 2009, USA
Rate
Everybody's Everything 7.7
5 Everybody's Everything
Documentary 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Kedi 7.6
6 Kedi
Documentary 2016, USA / Turkey
Rate
Watch trailer
Samsara 7.4
7 Samsara
Documentary 2011, USA
Rate
Love, Marilyn 7.4
8 Love, Marilyn
Documentary 2012, USA
Rate
Jackass 3D 7.4
9 Jackass 3D
Documentary, Comedy 2010, USA
Rate
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey 6.7
10 Voyage of Time: Life's Journey
Documentary, Sci-Fi 2016, USA / France / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Deep Sea 6.7
11 Deep Sea
Documentary, Short 2006, Canada / USA
Rate
Bad Grandpa 6.4
12 Bad Grandpa
Comedy, Documentary 2013, USA
Rate
The Harlem Hellfighters 6.2
13 The Harlem Hellfighters
Documentary 2024, USA
Rate
CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap 6.1
14 CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap
Documentary 2015, USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more