Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Sweden Drama

Rating of films of the Sweden in the Drama genre

Autumn Sonata 8.3
1 Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama 1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Äideistä parhain 7.7
2 Äideistä parhain
Drama 2005, Finland / Sweden
Sir Arne's Treasure 7.7
3 Sir Arne's Treasure
History, Drama 1919, Sweden
The Silence 7.7
4 The Silence
Drama 1963, Sweden
Another Round 7.7
5 Another Round
Comedy, Drama 2020, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
6 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
A Man Called Ove 7.6
7 A Man Called Ove
Drama, Comedy 2015, Sweden
Dogville 7.6
8 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
The Promised Land 7.6
9 The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
The Seventh Seal 7.6
10 The Seventh Seal
Drama, Fantasy 1956, Sweden
The Ugly Stepsister 7.3
11 The Ugly Stepsister
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
The Devil's Eye 7.2
12 The Devil's Eye
Drama, Comedy 1960, Sweden
Melancholia 7.2
13 Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama 2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Antichrist 6.9
14 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
Triangle of Sadness 6.8
15 Triangle of Sadness
Drama 2022, Sweden / USA / France
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
