Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia Mystery

Rating of films of the Russia in the Mystery genre

Dolgaya doroga domoy 8.3
1 Dolgaya doroga domoy
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Gogol. Terrible Revenge 6.8
2 Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Drama, History, Mystery 2018, Russia
Rate
Day Watch 6.7
3 Day Watch
Mystery, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2005, Russia
Rate
Gogol. The Beginning 6.5
4 Gogol. The Beginning
Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
Rate
Gogol. Viy 6.4
5 Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest 5.7
6 Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery 2019, Russia
Rate
The Bride 5.5
7 The Bride
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2017, Russia
Rate
The Soul Conductor 5.1
8 The Soul Conductor
Mystery, Thriller 2018, Russia
Rate
Skvoz vremya 4.5
9 Skvoz vremya
Thriller, Mystery 2023, Russia
Rate
The Devil's Flower 2.8
10 The Devil's Flower
Romantic, Mystery 2010, Russia
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more