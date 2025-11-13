Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Hong Kong

Rating of the best films produced in Hong Kong

Kung Fu Hustle 7.7
1 Kung Fu Hustle
Comedy, Action 2004, Hong Kong / China
Rate
Armour of God 7.5
2 Armour of God
Adventure, Action, Comedy 1987, Hong Kong / Yugoslavia
Rate
Armour of God II: Operation Condor 7.4
3 Armour of God II: Operation Condor
Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Action 1991, Hong Kong
Rate
Fei lung maang jeung 7.3
4 Fei lung maang jeung
Action, Romantic, Comedy 1988, Hong Kong
Rate
My Blueberry Nights 6.9
5 My Blueberry Nights
Romantic 2007, Hong Kong / China / France
Rate
Who Am I? 6.9
6 Who Am I?
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure 1998, Hong Kong
Rate
Chinese Zodiac 6.9
7 Chinese Zodiac
Action, Adventure 2012, Hong Kong / China
Rate
Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame 6.6
8 Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2010, Hong Kong
Rate
Skiptrace 6.5
9 Skiptrace
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2016, USA / China / Hong Kong
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
917
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
123
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
104
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
95
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.2
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.0
Min aatym Taptal
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more