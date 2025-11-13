Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 1988

Top films of 1988

Die Hard 8.3
1 Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action 1988, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Rain Man 8.1
2 Rain Man
Drama 1988, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
My Neighbor Totoro 8.1
3 My Neighbor Totoro
Anime, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 1988, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges 7.6
4 Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
Documentary, War 1988, West Germany
Rate
Kukolka 7.3
5 Kukolka
Drama 1988, USSR
Rate
Fei lung maang jeung 7.3
6 Fei lung maang jeung
Action, Romantic, Comedy 1988, Hong Kong
Rate
Ashik Kerib 7.0
7 Ashik Kerib
Drama 1988, USSR / Georgia
Rate
Tickets
Twins 6.9
8 Twins
Comedy 1988, USA
Rate
Red Heat 6.8
9 Red Heat
Comedy, Thriller, Crime, Action 1988, USA
Rate
Return of the Killer Tomatoes 5.8
10 Return of the Killer Tomatoes
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi 1988, USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more