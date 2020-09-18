Menu
4 posters
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 - …)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 19 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

Darius is a young dinosaur enthusiast and the first winner of a VR game about them. His prize is a trip to the island "Jurassic World," which he has long dreamed of. Now he is one of six participants in the experimental summer camp called "Camp Cretaceous." Ahead are endless excitement and fascinating discoveries, but it is at this moment that the tragic events of the eponymous movie unfold. The group of children finds themselves on their own. Their only chance of survival is to come together, overcome the dangers, and try to escape from the treacherous island.
Cast
Ryan Potter
Ryan Potter
Raini Rodriguez
Sean Giambrone
Sean Giambrone
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil
James Arnold Taylor
James Arnold Taylor
Seasons
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 11 episodes
 
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 12 episodes
 
