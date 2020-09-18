Darius is a young dinosaur enthusiast and the first winner of a VR game about them. His prize is a trip to the island "Jurassic World," which he has long dreamed of. Now he is one of six participants in the experimental summer camp called "Camp Cretaceous." Ahead are endless excitement and fascinating discoveries, but it is at this moment that the tragic events of the eponymous movie unfold. The group of children finds themselves on their own. Their only chance of survival is to come together, overcome the dangers, and try to escape from the treacherous island.

