Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Henry Winkler
Awards
Awards and nominations of Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Henry Winkler
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Informational Program
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree