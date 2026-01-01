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Kinoafisha Persons Henry Winkler Awards

Awards and nominations of Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler
Awards and nominations of Henry Winkler
Golden Globes, USA 1978 Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979 Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Informational Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Informational Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976 Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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