Kinoafisha Persons Jim Parsons Awards

Awards and nominations of Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons
Awards and nominations of Jim Parsons
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
