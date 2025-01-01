Menu
Peter Dinklage
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Awards and nominations of Peter Dinklage
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
