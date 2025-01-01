Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sydney Pollack
Sydney Pollack
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sydney Pollack
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1972
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1964
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1963
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Film
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1986
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1982
Honorable Mention
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
