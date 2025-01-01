Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Kristen Wiig Awards

Awards and nominations of Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig
Awards and nominations of Kristen Wiig
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017 Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Duo
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more