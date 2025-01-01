Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kristen Wiig
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kristen Wiig
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
