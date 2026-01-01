Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Seth Green Awards

Seth Green
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
