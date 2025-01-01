Menu
David Duchovny
Awards and nominations of David Duchovny
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best International
Nominee
 Best International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
