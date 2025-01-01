Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
David Duchovny
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Duchovny
David Duchovny
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Duchovny
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best International
Nominee
Best International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree