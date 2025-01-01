Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joaquin Phoenix
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joaquin Phoenix
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Tribute Actor Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree