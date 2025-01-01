Menu
Geoffrey Rush
Awards
Awards and nominations of Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
Awards
Awards and nominations of Geoffrey Rush
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
