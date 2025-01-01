Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Robert Redford
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Redford
Robert Redford
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Redford
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1978
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1977
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1975
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1963
Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role by an Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2012
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award
Winner
Open Prize
Winner
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Life Achievement Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree