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Alan Arkin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alan Arkin
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1967
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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