Kinoafisha
Persons
Tilda Swinton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Awards and nominations of Tilda Swinton
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2020
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1991
Best Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Villain
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2025
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Special Teddy
Winner
Special Teddy
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1988
Jury Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
