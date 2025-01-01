Menu
Jeremy Irons
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Narrator
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
