Brian Cox
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brian Cox
Brian Cox
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brian Cox
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
