Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Tommy Lee Jones
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tommy Lee Jones
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Best Actor
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree