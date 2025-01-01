Menu
Tommy Lee Jones Awards

Tommy Lee Jones
Awards and nominations of Tommy Lee Jones
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2005 Cannes Film Festival 2005
Best Actor
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014 Cannes Film Festival 2014
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983 Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
