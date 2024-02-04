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Poster of Jonas Kaufmann at Arena di Verona
Kinoafisha Films Jonas Kaufmann at Arena di Verona

Jonas Kaufmann at Arena di Verona

, 2023
Jonas Kaufmann at Arena di Verona
Germany / Concert / 18+
Poster of Jonas Kaufmann at Arena di Verona

Cast

Sonya Yoncheva
Ludovic Tézier
Jonas Kaufmann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 4 February 2024
Release date
4 February 2024 Kazakhstan 6+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 5 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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