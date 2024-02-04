Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
Kinoafisha
Films
Jonas Kaufmann at Arena di Verona
Jonas Kaufmann at Arena di Verona
, 2023
Jonas Kaufmann at Arena di Verona
Germany / Concert / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Sonya Yoncheva
Ludovic Tézier
Jonas Kaufmann
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
4 February 2024
Release date
4 February 2024
Kazakhstan
6+
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 5 February 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree