5.8A few days in September/ Quelques Jours en Septembre
A Few Days in September, 2006
Italy, France, Portugal / Thriller / 18+
Cast
Saïd Amadis
Le vieux banquier
Magne-Håvard Brekke
Igor Zyberski
Joël Lefrançois
Le concierge de l'hôtel
Alexis Galmot
Le serveur
Director Santiago Amigorena
Writer Santiago Amigorena
Composer Laurent Martin
Film details
Country Italy / France / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 6 September 2006
Release date
|28 October 2006
|Russia
|Twister
|28 October 2006
|Belarus
|12 September 2006
|Canada
|6 September 2006
|France
|14 September 2006
|Greece
|28 October 2006
|Kazakhstan
|11 September 2007
|USA
|28 October 2006
|Ukraine
Budget €10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $471,845
Production Gemini Films, Les Films du Rat, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Quelques jours en septembre, A Few Days in September, Algunos días en septiembre, 10 dní pred katastrofou, A Few Days in September - Die Zeit läuft aus..., Alcuni giorni in settembre, Alguns Dias em Setembro, Conspiración en septiembre, Imeres septemvriou, Kelios dienos rugseji, Kilka dni września, Mission Nine Eleven, Muutama päivä syyskuussa, Segredos de Estado, Tajanstveni dani, Tíz nap szeptemberben, Undercover Agent - Die Zeit läuft aus..., Uns quants dies de setembre, Ημέρες Σεπτεμβρίου, Кілька днів у вересні, Несколько дней в сентябре, Няколко дни през септември, カウントダウン 9.11., Algunos dias en Septiembre
Updated 19 December 2023
Frequently asked questions about the film “A Few Days in September”
When is the premiere of the film “A Few Days in September”?
The world premiere of the film “A Few Days in September” was on 6 September 2006.
What is the rating of the film “A Few Days in September”?
The film “A Few Days in September” is rated 5.8/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.2/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “A Few Days in September”?
The runtime of the film “A Few Days in September” is 1 hour 52 minutes.
Who directed the film “A Few Days in September”?
The film “A Few Days in September” was directed by Santiago Amigorena.
What is the budget of the film “A Few Days in September”?
The budget of the film “A Few Days in September” is €10,000,000.
How much did the film “A Few Days in September” gross?
The film “A Few Days in September” grossed $471,845 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “A Few Days in September”?
The music for the film “A Few Days in September” was composed by Laurent Martin.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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