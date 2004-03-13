Menu
Poster of The Beautiful Country
Рейтинги
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.4
2 posters
The Beautiful Country

The Beautiful Country

The Beautiful Country 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2004
World premiere 13 March 2004
Release date
13 March 2004 Norway
MPAA R
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $878,325
Production Dinamo Story, Sunflower Productions, Nordisk Film & TV-Fond
Also known as
The Beautiful Country, Gyönyörű ország, Kraina szczęścia, Misterele trecutului, O País da Esperança, Uma Vida Nova, Un bellissimo paese, Un lugar maravilloso, Una nueva vida, Una vida nueva, Γη της επαγγελίας, Страна надежды
Director
Hans Petter Moland
Cast
Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Temuera Morrison
Nick Nolte
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4
10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Quotes
Binh How long you blind?
Steve A long time. I worked in a storage facility in Saigon. I thought it was a crate of beer. Turned out to be explosives.
Binh You're still alive...
Steve Yeah, that's what they said. One minute I'm in Saigon, the next I'm in a hospital in Maryland, and six months had passed. Woke up, couldn't see, didn't know where I was. Some assholes tell me I'm lucky.
