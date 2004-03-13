ProductionDinamo Story, Sunflower Productions, Nordisk Film & TV-Fond
The Beautiful Country, Gyönyörű ország, Kraina szczęścia, Misterele trecutului, O País da Esperança, Uma Vida Nova, Un bellissimo paese, Un lugar maravilloso, Una nueva vida, Una vida nueva, Γη της επαγγελίας, Страна надежды
BinhHow long you blind?
SteveA long time. I worked in a storage facility in Saigon. I thought it was a crate of beer. Turned out to be explosives.
BinhYou're still alive...
SteveYeah, that's what they said. One minute I'm in Saigon, the next I'm in a hospital in Maryland, and six months had passed. Woke up, couldn't see, didn't know where I was. Some assholes tell me I'm lucky.