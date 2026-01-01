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Mathieu Demy
Mathieu Demy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mathieu Demy
Mathieu Demy
Mathieu Demy
Date of Birth
15 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
The Bureau
(2015)
8.0
The Beaches of Agnès
(2008)
7.4
Tomboy
(2011)
Filmography
37 seconds
Drama, Crime,
2025, France
5.9
The Richest Woman in the World
La femme la plus riche du monde
Drama
2025, France / Belgium
6.2
The Barbarians
The Barbarians
Comedy
2024, France
6.1
Dog on Trial
Le procès du chien
Comedy
2024, France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.6
All to Play For
Rien à perdre
Drama
2023, France
7.1
Viva Varda!
Viva Varda!
Biography, Documentary
2023, France
7.4
Oussekine
Drama, Detective, History, Biography,
2022, France
On the Verge
Drama, Comedy
2021, France/USA
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