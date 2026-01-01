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Mathieu Demy Mathieu Demy
Kinoafisha Persons Mathieu Demy

Mathieu Demy

Mathieu Demy

Date of Birth
15 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Bureau 8.7
The Bureau (2015)
The Beaches of Agnès 8.0
The Beaches of Agnès (2008)
Tomboy 7.4
Tomboy (2011)

Filmography

37 seconds
37 seconds
Drama, Crime, 2025, France
The Richest Woman in the World 5.9
The Richest Woman in the World La femme la plus riche du monde
Drama 2025, France / Belgium
The Barbarians 6.2
The Barbarians The Barbarians
Comedy 2024, France
Dog on Trial 6.1
Dog on Trial Le procès du chien
Comedy 2024, France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
All to Play For 6.6
All to Play For Rien à perdre
Drama 2023, France
Viva Varda! 7.1
Viva Varda! Viva Varda!
Biography, Documentary 2023, France
Oussekine 7.4
Oussekine
Drama, Detective, History, Biography, 2022, France
On the Verge
On the Verge
Drama, Comedy 2021, France/USA
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