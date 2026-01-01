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About
Filmography
Awards
Maja Komorowska
Maja Komorowska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maja Komorowska
Maja Komorowska
Maja Komorowska
Date of Birth
23 December 1937
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Pan Olbrychski
(2025)
7.1
Jak daleko stad, jak blisko
(1971)
7.1
A Year of the Quiet Sun
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2023
2015
2007
1996
1989
1988
1984
1980
1979
1977
1974
1971
All
15
Films
15
Actress
15
7.2
Pan Olbrychski
Pan Olbrychski
Documentary
2025, Poland
5.1
Kajtek Czarodziej
Kajtek Czarodziej
Adventure, Family
2023, Poland
Watch trailer
6.4
The Righteous
Sprawiedliwy
Drama
2015, Poland
6.2
Katyń
Katyn
War, Documentary, History
2007, Poland
6.6
At Full Gallop
Cwal
Comedy, Drama, History
1996, Poland
6.8
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve'
Lawa. Opowiesc o 'Dziadach' Adama Mickiewicza
Drama, History, Detective
1989, Poland
6.7
Wherever You Are
Wherever You Are...
Romantic, War, Drama
1988, Poland / Great Britain / West Germany / France / Italy
7.1
A Year of the Quiet Sun
Rok spokojnego slonca
Drama
1984, USA / West Germany / Poland
6.8
Kontrakt
Kontrakt
Drama
1980, Poland
5.8
The Maids of Wilko
Panny z Wilka
Drama
1979, Poland / France
6.6
Budapest Tales
Budapesti mesék
Drama
1977, Hungary
6.8
A Woman's Decision
Bilans kwartalny
Drama
1974, Poland
7.1
Jak daleko stad, jak blisko
Jak daleko stad, jak blisko
Drama
1971, Poland
7.1
Family Life
Zycie rodzinne
Drama
1971, Poland
7.1
Behind the Wall
Za sciana
Drama
1971, Poland
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