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Maja Komorowska Maja Komorowska
Kinoafisha Persons Maja Komorowska

Maja Komorowska

Maja Komorowska

Date of Birth
23 December 1937
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Pan Olbrychski 7.2
Pan Olbrychski (2025)
7.1
Jak daleko stad, jak blisko (1971)
A Year of the Quiet Sun 7.1
A Year of the Quiet Sun (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pan Olbrychski 7.2
Pan Olbrychski Pan Olbrychski
Documentary 2025, Poland
Kajtek Czarodziej 5.1
Kajtek Czarodziej Kajtek Czarodziej
Adventure, Family 2023, Poland
Watch trailer
The Righteous 6.4
The Righteous Sprawiedliwy
Drama 2015, Poland
Katyń 6.2
Katyń Katyn
War, Documentary, History 2007, Poland
At Full Gallop 6.6
At Full Gallop Cwal
Comedy, Drama, History 1996, Poland
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' 6.8
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' Lawa. Opowiesc o 'Dziadach' Adama Mickiewicza
Drama, History, Detective 1989, Poland
Wherever You Are 6.7
Wherever You Are Wherever You Are...
Romantic, War, Drama 1988, Poland / Great Britain / West Germany / France / Italy
A Year of the Quiet Sun 7.1
A Year of the Quiet Sun Rok spokojnego slonca
Drama 1984, USA / West Germany / Poland
Kontrakt 6.8
Kontrakt Kontrakt
Drama 1980, Poland
The Maids of Wilko 5.8
The Maids of Wilko Panny z Wilka
Drama 1979, Poland / France
Budapest Tales 6.6
Budapest Tales Budapesti mesék
Drama 1977, Hungary
A Woman's Decision 6.8
A Woman's Decision Bilans kwartalny
Drama 1974, Poland
7.1
Jak daleko stad, jak blisko Jak daleko stad, jak blisko
Drama 1971, Poland
Family Life 7.1
Family Life Zycie rodzinne
Drama 1971, Poland
Behind the Wall 7.1
Behind the Wall Za sciana
Drama 1971, Poland
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