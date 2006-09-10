ProductionLakeshore Entertainment, Dreamworks Pictures, Mel's Cite du Cinema
Also known as
The Last Kiss, Un beso más, Last Kiss, Atvadu skūpsts, Az utolsó csók, Der letzte Kuss, El ultimo beso, El último beso, L'últim petó, Le dernier baiser, Nụ hôn cuối cùng, O Último Beijo, Paskutinis bučinys, Poslední polibek, Poslednji poljubac, Posljednji poljubac, Przyjaciele, Son Öpücük, Um Beijo a Mais, Viimane suudlus, Zadnji poljub, Το τελευταίο κορίτσι, Последната целувка, Прощальный поцелуй, ラストキス, 終情之吻, Sista kyssen, Sonuncu Öpüş, Последний поцелуй, Ein letzter Kuss, Ostatni pocalunek, Den sista kyssen, Et siste kyss, Juste un baiser, Sidste Kys, To teleftaio fili, Viimeinen suudelma
StephenStop talking about love. Every asshole in the world says he loves somebody. It means nothing. It still doesn't mean anything. What you feel only matters to you. It's what you do to the people you say you love, that's what matters. It's the only thing that counts.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.