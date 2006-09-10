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Poster of The Last Kiss
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Last Kiss
6.9

The Last Kiss

, 2006
The Last Kiss
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Last Kiss
6.9

Cast

Zach Braff
Zach Braff
Michael
Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck
Chris
Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner
Anna
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson
Kim
Jacinda Barrett
Jacinda Barrett
Jenna
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Izzy
Eric Christian Olsen
Kenny
Marley Shelton
Marley Shelton
Arianna
Lauren Lee Smith
Lauren Lee Smith
Lisa
Harold Ramis
Harold Ramis
Professor Bowler
Director Tony Goldwyn
Writer Paul Haggis, Gabriele Muccino
Composer Michael Penn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 14 October 2007
World premiere 10 September 2006
Release date
28 September 2006 Russia Парадиз
20 October 2006 Australia MA 15+
28 September 2006 Belarus
25 October 2006 France
10 July 2013 French Guiana
16 November 2006 Germany
20 October 2006 Great Britain 15
28 September 2006 Kazakhstan
10 September 2006 USA
28 September 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $15,852,401
Production Lakeshore Entertainment, Dreamworks Pictures, Mel's Cite du Cinema
Also known as
The Last Kiss, Un beso más, Last Kiss, Atvadu skūpsts, Az utolsó csók, Der letzte Kuss, El ultimo beso, El último beso, L'últim petó, Le dernier baiser, Nụ hôn cuối cùng, O Último Beijo, Paskutinis bučinys, Poslední polibek, Poslednji poljubac, Posljednji poljubac, Przyjaciele, Son Öpücük, Um Beijo a Mais, Viimane suudlus, Zadnji poljub, Το τελευταίο κορίτσι, Последната целувка, Прощальный поцелуй, ラストキス, 終情之吻, Sista kyssen, Sonuncu Öpüş, Последний поцелуй, Ein letzter Kuss, Ostatni pocalunek, Den sista kyssen, Et siste kyss, Juste un baiser, Sidste Kys, To teleftaio fili, Viimeinen suudelma

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 September 2023

Quotes

Stephen Stop talking about love. Every asshole in the world says he loves somebody. It means nothing. It still doesn't mean anything. What you feel only matters to you. It's what you do to the people you say you love, that's what matters. It's the only thing that counts.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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