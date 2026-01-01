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Poster of Los Olvidados
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Los Olvidados
8.2

Los Olvidados

, 1950
Los olvidados
Mexico / Drama / 18+
Poster of Los Olvidados
8.2

Cast

Víctor Manuel Mendoza
Salvador Quiroz
Héctor López Portillo
Francisco Jambrina
El director de la escuela granja
Alma Delia Fuentes
Meche
Miguel Inclán
Don Carmelo, el ciego
Jesús García
El padre de Julián
Roberto Cobo
El Jaibo
Alfonso Mejía
Pedro
Stella Inda
La madre de Pedro
Efraín Arauz
Cacarizo
Sergio Virel
Miembro pandilla
Director Luis Buñuel
Writer Luis Alcoriza, Luis Buñuel
Composer Rodolfo Halffter, Gustavo Pittaluga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 9 November 1950
Release date
23 August 1951 Argentina
3 June 1959 Australia
21 August 1952 Denmark
16 November 1962 Finland
14 November 1951 France
13 November 1953 Germany
25 August 1953 Japan
9 December 1950 Mexico
16 March 1953 Sweden
24 March 1952 USA
Worldwide Gross $134,918
Production Ultramar Films
Also known as
Los olvidados, Os Esquecidos, The Young and the Damned, Pitié pour eux, Zaboravljeni, Az elhagyottak, De vergetenen, Die Vergessenen, Farmoosh shodegan, Fortabt ungdom, Gatans desperados, I figli della violenza, Les reprouvés, Los Olvidados - säälikää heitä, Medelijden met hen, Samfunnets stebarn, The Forgotten Ones, Užmirštieji, Wasurerareta hitobito, Zapomniani, Λος ολβιδάδος, Ξεχασμένοι από την κοινωνία, Забравените, Забуті, Забытые, 잊혀진 사람들, 忘れられた人々, 被遗忘的人们

Film rating

8.2
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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