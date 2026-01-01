Los olvidados, Os Esquecidos, The Young and the Damned, Pitié pour eux, Zaboravljeni, Az elhagyottak, De vergetenen, Die Vergessenen, Farmoosh shodegan, Fortabt ungdom, Gatans desperados, I figli della violenza, Les reprouvés, Los Olvidados - säälikää heitä, Medelijden met hen, Samfunnets stebarn, The Forgotten Ones, Užmirštieji, Wasurerareta hitobito, Zapomniani, Λος ολβιδάδος, Ξεχασμένοι από την κοινωνία, Забравените, Забуті, Забытые, 잊혀진 사람들, 忘れられた人々, 被遗忘的人们
Film rating
8.2
Rate11 votes
8.2IMDb
Quotes
Don Carmelo, el ciegoI hope they'll kill every one of them before they born!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.