Aki Kaurismäki

7 photos
Date of Birth
4 April 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.7
Cinéma Laika
(2023)
7.5
Ariel
(1988)
7.4
Fallen Leaves
(2023)
7.4
Fallen Leaves
Kuolleet lehdet
Comedy, Drama
2023, Finland / Germany
Watch trailer
7.7
Cinéma Laika
Cinéma Laika
Documentary
2023, Finland / France
6.9
The Other Side of Hope
Toivon tuolla puolen / The Other Side of Hope
Drama, Comedy
2017, Finland
Watch trailer
6.2
Le Havre
Le Havre
Drama, Comedy
2011, Germany / Finland / France
Watch trailer
6.6
Bad Family
Paha perhe
Drama
2010, Finland
6.5
Lights in the Dusk
Laitakaupungin valot
Drama
2006, Finland / Germany / France
6.9
The Man Without a Past
Mies vailla menneisyytta
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2002, Finland / Germany / France
7.1
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
Drama
2002, Great Britain / Germany / Spain / Netherlands / Finland / China
7.1
Juha
Juha
Drama
1999, Finland
7.3
Drifting Clouds
Kauas pilvet karkaavat
Comedy, Drama
1996, Finland
6.6
Take Care of Your Scarf
Pida huivista kiinni, Tatjana
Comedy
1994, Finland
6.4
Total Balalaika Show
Total Balalaika Show
Documentary, Musical
1994, Finland
5.6
Leningrad Cowboys Meet Moses
Leningrad Cowboys Meet Moses
Comedy, Musical
1994, Finland / Germany / France
6.7
The Bohemian Life
Boheemielamaa
Comedy, Drama
1992, France / Italy / Sweden / Finland
6.6
I Hired a Contract Killer
I Hired a Contract Killer
Drama, Comedy
1990, Finland / Great Britain / Germany / Sweden / France
7.2
The Match Factory Girl
The Match Factory Girl/ Tulitikkutehtaan tytto
Comedy, Drama
1990, Finland
7
Leningrad Cowboys Go America
Leningrad Cowboys Go America
Musical, Comedy
1989, Finland
7.5
Ariel
Ariel
Drama, Romantic, Crime, Comedy
1988, Finland
6.7
Hamlet Goes Business
Hamlet liikemaailmassa
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1987, Finland
6.4
Shadows in Paradise
Shadows in Paradise / Varjoja paratiisissa
Drama
1986, Finland
6.5
Crime and Punishment
Rikos ja rangaistus
Drama
1983, Finland
News about Aki Kaurismäki’s private life
'Fallen Leaves': A Quirky Finnish Romance That Will Steal Your Heart
'Fallen Leaves': The Heartfelt Film Makes Its Digital Debut – Here’s How to Watch
