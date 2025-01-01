Menu
Aki Kaurismäki

Date of Birth
4 April 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Cinéma Laika 7.7
Cinéma Laika (2023)
Ariel 7.5
Ariel (1988)
Fallen Leaves 7.4
Fallen Leaves (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 21 Films
Fallen Leaves 7.4
Fallen Leaves Kuolleet lehdet
Comedy, Drama 2023, Finland / Germany
Watch trailer
Cinéma Laika 7.7
Cinéma Laika Cinéma Laika
Documentary 2023, Finland / France
The Other Side of Hope 6.9
The Other Side of Hope Toivon tuolla puolen / The Other Side of Hope
Drama, Comedy 2017, Finland
Watch trailer
Le Havre 6.2
Le Havre Le Havre
Drama, Comedy 2011, Germany / Finland / France
Watch trailer
Bad Family 6.6
Bad Family Paha perhe
Drama 2010, Finland
Lights in the Dusk 6.5
Lights in the Dusk Laitakaupungin valot
Drama 2006, Finland / Germany / France
The Man Without a Past 6.9
The Man Without a Past Mies vailla menneisyytta
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2002, Finland / Germany / France
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet 7.1
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
Drama 2002, Great Britain / Germany / Spain / Netherlands / Finland / China
Juha 7.1
Juha Juha
Drama 1999, Finland
Drifting Clouds 7.3
Drifting Clouds Kauas pilvet karkaavat
Comedy, Drama 1996, Finland
Take Care of Your Scarf 6.6
Take Care of Your Scarf Pida huivista kiinni, Tatjana
Comedy 1994, Finland
Total Balalaika Show 6.4
Total Balalaika Show Total Balalaika Show
Documentary, Musical 1994, Finland
Leningrad Cowboys Meet Moses 5.6
Leningrad Cowboys Meet Moses Leningrad Cowboys Meet Moses
Comedy, Musical 1994, Finland / Germany / France
The Bohemian Life 6.7
The Bohemian Life Boheemielamaa
Comedy, Drama 1992, France / Italy / Sweden / Finland
I Hired a Contract Killer 6.6
I Hired a Contract Killer I Hired a Contract Killer
Drama, Comedy 1990, Finland / Great Britain / Germany / Sweden / France
The Match Factory Girl 7.2
The Match Factory Girl The Match Factory Girl/ Tulitikkutehtaan tytto
Comedy, Drama 1990, Finland
Leningrad Cowboys Go America 7
Leningrad Cowboys Go America Leningrad Cowboys Go America
Musical, Comedy 1989, Finland
Ariel 7.5
Ariel Ariel
Drama, Romantic, Crime, Comedy 1988, Finland
Hamlet Goes Business 6.7
Hamlet Goes Business Hamlet liikemaailmassa
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1987, Finland
Shadows in Paradise 6.4
Shadows in Paradise Shadows in Paradise / Varjoja paratiisissa
Drama 1986, Finland
Crime and Punishment 6.5
Crime and Punishment Rikos ja rangaistus
Drama 1983, Finland
News about Aki Kaurismäki’s private life
Still from the movie 'Fallen Leaves' 2023
'Fallen Leaves': A Quirky Finnish Romance That Will Steal Your Heart
Stills from the movie 'Fallen Leaves' (2023)
'Fallen Leaves': The Heartfelt Film Makes Its Digital Debut – Here’s How to Watch

Photos

