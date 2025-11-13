When Yee is captured by a mysterious cult, Yak and his friends embark on a desperate journey to rescue her. Their path leads them to a cursed village shrouded in dark secrets, vengeful spirits, and ancient rituals. As the horror unfolds, survival turns into a battle against forces beyond their control.
CountryThailand
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere13 November 2025
Release date
13 November 2025
Russia
13 November 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
Worldwide Gross$6,619
ProductionMajor Join Film, BEC World, M Studio
Also known as
Tee yod 3, Death Whisperer 3, Death Whisperer, Surma sosistaja 3, Tee Yod: Quỷ Ăn Tạng Phần 3, 鬼聲泣3