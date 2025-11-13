Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Death Whisperer
1 poster Tickets from 620 ₽
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Death Whisperer

Death Whisperer

Tee yod 3
Tickets from 620 ₽
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When Yee is captured by a mysterious cult, Yak and his friends embark on a desperate journey to rescue her. Their path leads them to a cursed village shrouded in dark secrets, vengeful spirits, and ancient rituals. As the horror unfolds, survival turns into a battle against forces beyond their control.
Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 13 November 2025
Release date
13 November 2025 Russia
13 November 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
Worldwide Gross $6,619
Production Major Join Film, BEC World, M Studio
Also known as
Tee yod 3, Death Whisperer 3, Death Whisperer, Surma sosistaja 3, Tee Yod: Quỷ Ăn Tạng Phần 3, 鬼聲泣3
Director
Narit Yuvaboon
Cast
Nadech Kugimiya
Rattawadee Wongthong
Jelilcha Kapaun
Chermawee Suwanpanuchoke
Peerakrit Phacharaboonyakiat
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00 from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review

«Death Whisperer» now playing

Tue 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Death Whisperer? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
20:00 from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more