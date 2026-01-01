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Caroline Goodall
Caroline Goodall Caroline Goodall
Kinoafisha Persons Caroline Goodall

Caroline Goodall

Caroline Goodall

Date of Birth
13 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List (1993)
Spider-Man 8.4
Spider-Man (1994)
The White Queen 7.8
The White Queen (2013)

Filmography

Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead 6.3
Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead The Islander
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2026, Croatia / USA / Serbia
Sew Torn 6.3
Sew Torn Sew Torn
Comedy, Thriller 2024, Switzerland / USA
Treyder 6.2
Treyder
Action 2023, Russia
Survive 4.9
Survive Survive
Adventure, Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 6.9
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Birds of Paradise 5.9
Birds of Paradise Birds of Paradise
Drama 2021, USA
The Bay of Silence 4.4
The Bay of Silence The Bay of Silence
Thriller 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The White Princess 7.5
The White Princess
Drama, History, 2017, USA
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