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Filmography
Caroline Goodall
Caroline Goodall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Goodall
Caroline Goodall
Caroline Goodall
Date of Birth
13 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Schindler's List
(1993)
Tickets
8.4
Spider-Man
(1994)
7.8
The White Queen
(2013)
Filmography
6.3
Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead
The Islander
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2026, Croatia / USA / Serbia
6.3
Sew Torn
Sew Torn
Comedy, Thriller
2024, Switzerland / USA
6.2
Treyder
Action
2023, Russia
4.9
Survive
Survive
Adventure, Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
6.9
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Birds of Paradise
Birds of Paradise
Drama
2021, USA
4.4
The Bay of Silence
The Bay of Silence
Thriller
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.5
The White Princess
Drama, History,
2017, USA
Show more
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