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Poster of 6+6=2
6+6=2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films 6+6=2

6+6=2

, 2026
Russia / Comedy, Drama
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6+6=2 - Trailer
6+6=2  Trailer

Cast

Alexander Kisel
Alexander Kisel
Dmitry Ivanovich
Alyona Klimashova
Alyona Klimashova
Lima Rasulova
Lima Rasulova
Natasha
Alina Zasobina
Alina Zasobina
Alla
Nastya Zavalko
Nastya Zavalko
Nastya Hollywood
Director Alexander Kisel
Writer Alexander Kisel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 February 2026
Release date
19 February 2026 Russia Люкс Синема
Budget 700,000 RUR
Also known as
6+6=2

Film rating

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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

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6+6=2 - Trailer
6+6=2 Trailer
6+6=2 - Teaser
6+6=2 Teaser
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