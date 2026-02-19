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6+6=2
6+6=2
, 2026
Russia / Comedy, Drama
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6+6=2
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Cast
Alexander Kisel
Dmitry Ivanovich
Alyona Klimashova
Lima Rasulova
Natasha
Alina Zasobina
Alla
Nastya Zavalko
Nastya Hollywood
Director
Alexander Kisel
Writer
Alexander Kisel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
19 February 2026
Release date
19 February 2026
Russia
Люкс Синема
Budget
700,000 RUR
Also known as
6+6=2
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Updated 25 February 2026
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