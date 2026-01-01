Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Kisel
Alexander Kisel Alexander Kisel
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Kisel

Alexander Kisel

Alexander Kisel

Occupation
Director
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

6+6=2 0.0
6+6=2 (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6+6=2
6+6=2
Comedy, Drama 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more