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Nastya Zavalko
Nastya Zavalko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nastya Zavalko
Nastya Zavalko
Nastya Zavalko
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
6+6=2
(2026)
Filmography
6+6=2
Comedy, Drama
2026, Russia
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