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Nastya Zavalko
Nastya Zavalko Nastya Zavalko
Kinoafisha Persons Nastya Zavalko

Nastya Zavalko

Nastya Zavalko

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

6+6=2 0.0
6+6=2 (2026)

Filmography

6+6=2
6+6=2
Comedy, Drama 2026, Russia
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