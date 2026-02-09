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Poster of A Play for a Passenger
6.5
Kinoafisha Films A Play for a Passenger
6.5

A Play for a Passenger

, 1995
Pesa dlya passazhira
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Play for a Passenger
6.5

Synopsis

A man's thoughts of revenge turn to thoughts of reconciliation as he comes to know his intended victim a little better. The story is set in contemporary Russia following the destruction of the Communist regime.

Cast

Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Igor Livanov
Igor Livanov
Yuriy Belyaev
Yuriy Belyaev
Batya
Irina Sidorova
Nelli Nevedina
Nelli Nevedina
Yervand Arzumanyan
Yervand Arzumanyan
Oksana Mysina
Oksana Mysina
Lyubov Germanova
Lyubov Germanova
Aleksandra Dorokhina
Inna Skubrina
Natalya Sanzharova
Director Vadim Abdrashitov
Writer Aleksandr Mindadze
Composer Viktor Lebedev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1995
Production ARK-Film, Roskomkino
Also known as
Pesa dlya passazhira, A Play for a Passenger, Sztuka dla pasażera, Пьеса для пассажира, The Play for a Passenger, Pjesa dlja passashira

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Updated 9 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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