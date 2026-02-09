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6.5
Kinoafisha
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A Play for a Passenger
6.5
A Play for a Passenger
, 1995
Pesa dlya passazhira
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
6.5
Synopsis
A man's thoughts of revenge turn to thoughts of reconciliation as he comes to know his intended victim a little better. The story is set in contemporary Russia following the destruction of the Communist regime.
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Cast
Sergey Makovetsky
Igor Livanov
Yuriy Belyaev
Batya
Irina Sidorova
Nelli Nevedina
Yervand Arzumanyan
Oksana Mysina
Lyubov Germanova
Aleksandra Dorokhina
Inna Skubrina
Natalya Sanzharova
Director
Vadim Abdrashitov
Writer
Aleksandr Mindadze
Composer
Viktor Lebedev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
1995
Production
ARK-Film, Roskomkino
Also known as
Pesa dlya passazhira, A Play for a Passenger, Sztuka dla pasażera, Пьеса для пассажира, The Play for a Passenger, Pjesa dlja passashira
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 9 February 2026
Showtimes
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