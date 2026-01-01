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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyubov Germanova
Lyubov Germanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Germanova
Lyubov Germanova
Lyubov Germanova
Date of Birth
7 May 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Svet v okne
(2024)
7.7
Bramble, During the Summer
(2006)
7.6
Otravlennaya zhizn
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2010
2006
2005
1996
1995
1991
1990
1980
All
42
Films
12
TV Shows
30
Actress
42
7.2
Dva kapitana
Detective, Romantic
2025, Russia
6.7
Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba
Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
Samozvancy
Drama
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
8.1
Svet v okne
Romantic
2024, Russia
5
Mezhdu nami glubokoe more
Drama, Romantic,
2023, Russia
Mama mozhet
Drama, Romantic
2023, Russia
Mama vsegda prava
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Tot muzhchina, ta zhenschina
Romantic
2022, Russia
Igra s tenyu
Detective,
2021, Russia
Kukolnyy domik
Detective,
2021, Russia
Chernaya vdova
Detective
2021, Russia
Chernaya messa
Detective
2020, Russia
Kletka dlya sverchka
Detective,
2019, Russia
Zheleznyy les
Detective,
2019, Russia
Otel «Toledo»
Detective
2019, Russia
6.9
Svadby i razvody
Drama, Romantic
2019, Russia
Prilichnaya semya sdast komnatu
Comedy, Romantic,
2018, Russia
7.6
Otravlennaya zhizn
Detective
2018, Russia
5.6
Sfinksy severnyh vorot
Detective,
2018, Russia
Vera
Romantic,
2017, Russia
5.5
Altar Tristana
Detective,
2017, Russia
5.3
Dom u poslednego fonarya
Detective,
2017, Russia
Almazy Circei
Detective,
2017, Russia
Sufler
Detective
2017, Russia
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