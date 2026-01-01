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Lyubov Germanova
Lyubov Germanova Lyubov Germanova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Germanova

Lyubov Germanova

Lyubov Germanova

Date of Birth
7 May 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Svet v okne 8.1
Svet v okne (2024)
Bramble, During the Summer 7.7
Bramble, During the Summer (2006)
Otravlennaya zhizn 7.6
Otravlennaya zhizn (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dva kapitana 7.2
Dva kapitana
Detective, Romantic 2025, Russia
Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba 6.7
Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Samozvancy 6.1
Samozvancy
Drama 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Svet v okne 8.1
Svet v okne
Romantic 2024, Russia
Mezhdu nami glubokoe more 5
Mezhdu nami glubokoe more
Drama, Romantic, 2023, Russia
Mama mozhet
Mama mozhet
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
Mama vsegda prava
Mama vsegda prava
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Tot muzhchina, ta zhenschina
Tot muzhchina, ta zhenschina
Romantic 2022, Russia
Igra s tenyu
Igra s tenyu
Detective, 2021, Russia
Kukolnyy domik
Kukolnyy domik
Detective, 2021, Russia
Chernaya vdova
Chernaya vdova
Detective 2021, Russia
Chernaya messa
Chernaya messa
Detective 2020, Russia
Kletka dlya sverchka
Kletka dlya sverchka
Detective, 2019, Russia
Zheleznyy les
Zheleznyy les
Detective, 2019, Russia
Otel «Toledo»
Otel «Toledo»
Detective 2019, Russia
Svadby i razvody 6.9
Svadby i razvody
Drama, Romantic 2019, Russia
Prilichnaya semya sdast komnatu
Prilichnaya semya sdast komnatu
Comedy, Romantic, 2018, Russia
Otravlennaya zhizn 7.6
Otravlennaya zhizn
Detective 2018, Russia
Sfinksy severnyh vorot 5.6
Sfinksy severnyh vorot
Detective, 2018, Russia
Vera
Vera
Romantic, 2017, Russia
Altar Tristana 5.5
Altar Tristana
Detective, 2017, Russia
Dom u poslednego fonarya 5.3
Dom u poslednego fonarya
Detective, 2017, Russia
Almazy Circei
Almazy Circei
Detective, 2017, Russia
Sufler
Sufler
Detective 2017, Russia
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