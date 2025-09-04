Menu
Skazki tyomnogo lesa. Vorozheya

Synopsis

To save her parents, young Vasilissa sets off on a dangerous journey into the heart of a dark forest full of evil spirits. She will have to go through many trials, learn to overcome fear and meet her first love. Vasilissa will have to learn the truth about her origins, because the further she goes into the territory of evil spirits, the more clearly she understands that she has too much in common with them.

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 September 2025
Release date
4 September 2025 Russia Ray of Sun Pictures
Worldwide Gross $75,470
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Skazki tyomnogo lesa. Vorozheya, Василисса, Ворожея, Сказки тёмного леса. Ворожея
Director
Karolina Kubrinskaya
Cast
Nikolay Naumov
Nikolay Naumov
Anna Kovalchuk
Anna Kovalchuk
Aleksandr Dyachenko
Aleksandr Dyachenko
Aleksey Vorobev
Aleksey Vorobev
Anvar Libabov
Anvar Libabov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
11:30 from 460 ₽
Prime Cinema
10:25 from 350 ₽ 12:15 from 450 ₽
Film Reviews
Nik Finess 4 September 2025, 13:52
Отдельная благодарность художнику по костюмам — лесную нечисть одела классно. 👗🌲
Nik Finess 4 September 2025, 13:47
Без спойлеров — пару слов об актёрской игре, которая здесь тащит на себе весь фильм.

Екатерина Суворова — безумно талантлива, завораживает. Игра в… Read more…
Stills

«Skazki tyomnogo lesa. Vorozheya» now playing

Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
11:30 from 460 ₽
Prime Cinema
Sevastopolskaya
2D
10:25 from 350 ₽ 12:15 from 450 ₽
Sinema Park Butovo Moll g. Moskva, pos. Voskresenskoe, Checherskiy proezd, 51 
2D
11:25 from 460 ₽
