To save her parents, young Vasilissa sets off on a dangerous journey into the heart of a dark forest full of evil spirits. She will have to go through many trials, learn to overcome fear and meet her first love. Vasilissa will have to learn the truth about her origins, because the further she goes into the territory of evil spirits, the more clearly she understands that she has too much in common with them.
|4 September 2025
|Russia
|Ray of Sun Pictures
Екатерина Суворова — безумно талантлива, завораживает. Игра в… Read more…