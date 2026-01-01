Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bodycam
Poster of Bodycam
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
2 posters
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Bodycam

Bodycam

Bodycam
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A call to a quiet suburban home unleashes unthinkable carnage when two officers mistakenly shoot a man and his infant child, spiraling the tragedy into a fierce, unrelenting fall into the unknown.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 April 2026
Release date
30 April 2026 Russia Кинологистика
Production Superchill
Also known as
Bodycam, 911: Llamada Infernal, POV: Presença Oculta
Director
Brandon Christensen
Brandon Christensen
Cast
Jaime Callica
Sean Rogerson
Sean Rogerson
Catherine Lough Haggquist
Catherine Lough Haggquist
Keegan Connor Tracy
Keegan Connor Tracy
Colette Nwachi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more