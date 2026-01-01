Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Рейтинги
7.1
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Best Films of 2025
2 posters
Bodycam
Bodycam
Bodycam
Bodycam
Horror
Synopsis
A call to a quiet suburban home unleashes unthinkable carnage when two officers mistakenly shoot a man and his infant child, spiraling the tragedy into a fierce, unrelenting fall into the unknown.
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
30 April 2026
Release date
30 April 2026
Russia
Кинологистика
Production
Superchill
Also known as
Bodycam, 911: Llamada Infernal, POV: Presença Oculta
Director
Brandon Christensen
Cast
Jaime Callica
Sean Rogerson
Catherine Lough Haggquist
Keegan Connor Tracy
Colette Nwachi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
