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Sean Rogerson
Sean Rogerson Sean Rogerson
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Rogerson

Sean Rogerson

Sean Rogerson

Date of Birth
30 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Fairly Legal 7.5
Fairly Legal (2011)
Sanctuary 7.2
Sanctuary (2008)
Underworld: Evolution 7.1
Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Filmography

Bodycam 5.7
Bodycam Bodycam
Horror 2025, Canada
Watch trailer
Z 5.6
Z Z
Horror 2019, Canada
Watch trailer
Still/Born 5.1
Still/Born Still/Born
Horror 2017, Canada
Watch trailer
Extraterrestrial 5
Extraterrestrial Extraterrestrial
Horror, Sci-Fi 2014, Canada
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12 Rounds 2: Reloaded 5.3
12 Rounds 2: Reloaded 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded
Thriller, Adventure, Action 2013, USA
Grave Encounters 2 5.9
Grave Encounters 2 Grave Encounters 2
Horror 2012, Canada / USA
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Fairly Legal 7.5
Fairly Legal
Drama 2011, USA
Grave Encounters 6.8
Grave Encounters Grave Encounters
Horror 2011, Canada
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