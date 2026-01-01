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Filmography
Sean Rogerson
Sean Rogerson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Rogerson
Sean Rogerson
Sean Rogerson
Date of Birth
30 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.5
Fairly Legal
(2011)
7.2
Sanctuary
(2008)
7.1
Underworld: Evolution
(2006)
Filmography
5.7
Bodycam
Bodycam
Horror
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
5.6
Z
Z
Horror
2019, Canada
Watch trailer
5.1
Still/Born
Still/Born
Horror
2017, Canada
Watch trailer
5
Extraterrestrial
Extraterrestrial
Horror, Sci-Fi
2014, Canada
Watch trailer
5.3
12 Rounds 2: Reloaded
12 Rounds 2: Reloaded
Thriller, Adventure, Action
2013, USA
5.9
Grave Encounters 2
Grave Encounters 2
Horror
2012, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Fairly Legal
Drama
2011, USA
6.8
Grave Encounters
Grave Encounters
Horror
2011, Canada
Watch trailer
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