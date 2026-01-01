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About
Filmography
Catherine Lough Haggquist
Catherine Lough Haggquist
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Lough Haggquist
Catherine Lough Haggquist
Catherine Lough Haggquist
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Project Blue Book
(2019)
6.8
Motherland: Fort Salem
(2020)
6.8
Nancy Drew
(2019)
Filmography
5.2
Borderline
Borderline
Thriller, Comedy
2025, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Sidelined 2: Intercepted
Sidelined 2: Intercepted
Romantic
2025, USA
5.7
Bodycam
Bodycam
Horror
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
5.6
Did I Kill My Son?
My Kidnapped Son
Thriller
2024, Canada
6.1
His & Hers
His & Hers
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Canada
6.8
Motherland: Fort Salem
Drama, Action, Mystery
2020, USA
4.8
Endless
Endless
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Nancy Drew
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
Show more
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