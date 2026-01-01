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Catherine Lough Haggquist
Catherine Lough Haggquist Catherine Lough Haggquist
Kinoafisha Persons Catherine Lough Haggquist

Catherine Lough Haggquist

Catherine Lough Haggquist

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Project Blue Book 7.6
Project Blue Book (2019)
Motherland: Fort Salem 6.8
Motherland: Fort Salem (2020)
Nancy Drew 6.8
Nancy Drew (2019)

Filmography

Borderline 5.2
Borderline Borderline
Thriller, Comedy 2025, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Sidelined 2: Intercepted 5.9
Sidelined 2: Intercepted Sidelined 2: Intercepted
Romantic 2025, USA
Bodycam 5.7
Bodycam Bodycam
Horror 2025, Canada
Watch trailer
Did I Kill My Son? 5.6
Did I Kill My Son? My Kidnapped Son
Thriller 2024, Canada
His & Hers 6.1
His & Hers His & Hers
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Canada
Motherland: Fort Salem 6.8
Motherland: Fort Salem
Drama, Action, Mystery 2020, USA
Endless 4.8
Endless Endless
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Nancy Drew 6.8
Nancy Drew
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
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