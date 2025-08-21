Menu
Poster of Ritmy mechty
1 poster
Going 32
Not going 4
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025 Russia КАРО Премьер
Worldwide Gross $245,636
Production MenyaiKING
Also known as
Ritmy mechty, Прикосновение, Ритмы мечты
Director
Irina Borovskaya
Cast
Viktor Horinyak
Viktor Horinyak
Ekaterina Vilkova
Ekaterina Vilkova
Alisa Menyaykina
Matvey Kulagin
Eduard Menyaykin
Films about Children Films about Children

Film rating

9.1
Rate 14 votes
8.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
Светлана Смелянская 26 August 2025, 15:25
Фильм очень понравился! Хорошая игра актеров. Много прикольных шуток, музыки, танцев! Тошка- вообще СУПЕР! Отличный фильм для семейного просмотра!… Read more…
Weteran Mc 27 August 2025, 06:10
Начитавшись восторженных отзывов, отправился на киноновинку недели, отечественную семейную танцевальную драму - «Ритмы мечты».

Сюжет повествует о… Read more…
