About
1 poster
Going
32
Not going
4
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
Drama
Comedy
Ritmy mechty
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025
Russia
Worldwide Gross
$245,636
Production
MenyaiKING
Also known as
Ritmy mechty, Прикосновение, Ритмы мечты
Director
Irina Borovskaya
Cast
Viktor Horinyak
Ekaterina Vilkova
Alisa Menyaykina
Matvey Kulagin
Eduard Menyaykin
Films about Children
Film rating
9.1
14
votes
8.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Светлана Смелянская
26 August 2025, 15:25
Фильм очень понравился! Хорошая игра актеров. Много прикольных шуток, музыки, танцев! Тошка- вообще СУПЕР! Отличный фильм для семейного просмотра!…
Weteran Mc
27 August 2025, 06:10
Начитавшись восторженных отзывов, отправился на киноновинку недели, отечественную семейную танцевальную драму - «Ритмы мечты».
Сюжет повествует о…
Film Trailers
Ritmy mechty
Trailer
Stills
