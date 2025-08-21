Menu
Рейтинги
3.4
Rate
In overall ranking
3770
In the Animation genre
400
In films of Belarus
5
2 posters
Going
5
Not going
13
Country
Belarus
Runtime
55 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025
Russia
СБ Фильм
Director
Arseniy Akopyan
Cast and Crew
Cartoon in
Collections
Animated Films About Magic and Wizardry
Animated Films About Friendship
Cartoon rating
3.4
Rate
41
votes
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
3770
In the Animation genre
400
In films of Belarus
5
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Кирилл Дружков
3 February 2025, 14:33
СОЖГИТЕ ЭТО
Konouarou -
3 February 2025, 13:26
Посмотрел с детьми. Младшей понравилось, но ей все нравится, возраст познания мира. Старший сказал, что посмотреть можно 1 раз, ознакомится, так…
Read more…
Reviews
Film Trailers
All trailers
Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg)
Trailer
0
0
Stills
