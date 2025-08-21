Menu
Country Belarus
Runtime 55 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025 Russia СБ Фильм
Director
Arseniy Akopyan
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

3.4
Rate 41 votes
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3770 In the Animation genre  400 In films of Belarus  5
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Кирилл Дружков 3 February 2025, 14:33
СОЖГИТЕ ЭТО
Konouarou - 3 February 2025, 13:26
Посмотрел с детьми. Младшей понравилось, но ей все нравится, возраст познания мира. Старший сказал, что посмотреть можно 1 раз, ознакомится, так… Read more…
