As the holidays approach, Emily and Jared are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned, Mary Louise and Pamela to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents.
CountryCanada / USA
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere5 November 2024
World premiere25 November 2023
ProductionHallmark Media
Also known as
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, Sorpresa de Navidad: Vecinos inesperados, Božićni ukrasi: Neka bude sjajno, Frem med julepynten: Oplyst, Haul Out the Holly: Upplyst, Il Natale si accende!, Izvucite imelu: Osvijetljeni, Karácsonyi őrület: Fényeket fel!, Noël à tout prix : la guerre des sapins, Noël à tout prix: La Guerre des sapins, Saca el acebo: Iluminado, The Great Christmas Light Up, Устроим Рождество 2