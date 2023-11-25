Menu
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

As the holidays approach, Emily and Jared are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned, Mary Louise and Pamela to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents.
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 November 2024
World premiere 25 November 2023
Production Hallmark Media
Also known as
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, Sorpresa de Navidad: Vecinos inesperados, Božićni ukrasi: Neka bude sjajno, Frem med julepynten: Oplyst, Haul Out the Holly: Upplyst, Il Natale si accende!, Izvucite imelu: Osvijetljeni, Karácsonyi őrület: Fényeket fel!, Noël à tout prix : la guerre des sapins, Noël à tout prix: La Guerre des sapins, Saca el acebo: Iluminado, The Great Christmas Light Up, Устроим Рождество 2
Director
Maclain Nelson
Cast
Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert
Stephen Tobolowsky
Stephen Tobolowsky
Melissa Peterman
Seth Morris
Jennifer Aspen
Jennifer Aspen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
