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Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert Lacey Chabert
Kinoafisha Persons Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert

Date of Birth
30 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Family Guy 8.2
Family Guy (1999)
The Spectacular Spider-Man 8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008)
Mean Girls 7.2
Mean Girls (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
She's Making a List 6.3
She's Making a List She's Making a List
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2025, USA / Canada
Lift to Love 6.9
Lift to Love An Unexpected Valentine
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Canada / USA
Hot Frosty 5.6
Hot Frosty Hot Frosty
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Christmas Quest 6.8
The Christmas Quest The Christmas Quest
Adventure 2024, USA
His & Hers 6.1
His & Hers His & Hers
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Canada
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango 7.1
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
Crime, Drama 2023, Malta / USA
A Merry Scottish Christmas 6.9
A Merry Scottish Christmas A Merry Scottish Christmas
Romantic, Comedy 2023, Great Britain / USA
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up 5.6
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Canada / USA
Harriet la espía 6.6
Harriet la espía
Adventure, Children's, Animation 2021, USA
Winter in Vail 7.1
Winter in Vail Winter in Vail
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
A Christmas Melody 6.1
A Christmas Melody A Christmas Melody
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2015, USA
The Ghost of Goodnight Lane 4.2
The Ghost of Goodnight Lane Ghost of Goodnight Lane
Horror, Comedy 2014, USA
A Royal Christmas 6.6
A Royal Christmas A Royal Christmas
Comedy, Family, Romantic 2014, USA
Anything Is Possible 5.8
Anything Is Possible Anything Is Possible
Drama, Family, Music 2013, USA
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past 6.4
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Comedy, Romantic 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Spectacular Spider-Man 8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Black Christmas 6.3
Black Christmas Black Christmas
Horror, Thriller 2006, Canada / USA
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life 6.2
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
Drama 2006, USA
Mean Girls 7.2
Mean Girls Mean Girls
Comedy 2004, USA
Watch trailer
Daddy Day Care 6.1
Daddy Day Care Daddy Day Care
Family, Comedy 2003, USA
The Wild Thornberrys Movie 5.7
The Wild Thornberrys Movie The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2002, USA
Tart 4.7
Tart Tart
Drama 2001, USA / Canada
Family Guy 8.2
Family Guy
Comedy, Family 1999, USA
The Wild Thornberrys 6.5
The Wild Thornberrys
Action, Adventure, Children's 1998, USA
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