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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert
Date of Birth
30 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Family Guy
(1999)
8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man
(2008)
7.2
Mean Girls
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Music
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2020
2015
2014
2013
2009
2008
2006
2004
2003
2002
2001
1999
1998
All
25
Films
21
TV Shows
4
Actress
25
Producer
2
6.3
She's Making a List
She's Making a List
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, USA / Canada
6.9
Lift to Love
An Unexpected Valentine
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Canada / USA
5.6
Hot Frosty
Hot Frosty
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Christmas Quest
The Christmas Quest
Adventure
2024, USA
6.1
His & Hers
His & Hers
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Canada
7.1
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
Crime, Drama
2023, Malta / USA
6.9
A Merry Scottish Christmas
A Merry Scottish Christmas
Romantic, Comedy
2023, Great Britain / USA
5.6
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Canada / USA
6.6
Harriet la espía
Adventure, Children's, Animation
2021, USA
7.1
Winter in Vail
Winter in Vail
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
6.1
A Christmas Melody
A Christmas Melody
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2015, USA
4.2
The Ghost of Goodnight Lane
Ghost of Goodnight Lane
Horror, Comedy
2014, USA
6.6
A Royal Christmas
A Royal Christmas
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2014, USA
5.8
Anything Is Possible
Anything Is Possible
Drama, Family, Music
2013, USA
6.4
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Comedy, Romantic
2009, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
6.3
Black Christmas
Black Christmas
Horror, Thriller
2006, Canada / USA
6.2
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
Drama
2006, USA
7.2
Mean Girls
Mean Girls
Comedy
2004, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Daddy Day Care
Daddy Day Care
Family, Comedy
2003, USA
5.7
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2002, USA
4.7
Tart
Tart
Drama
2001, USA / Canada
8.2
Family Guy
Comedy, Family
1999, USA
6.5
The Wild Thornberrys
Action, Adventure, Children's
1998, USA
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