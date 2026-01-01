Menu
Melissa Peterman

Date of Birth
1 July 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Baby Daddy 7.4
Baby Daddy (2012)
Here Comes the Boom 6.8
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up 5.6
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up 5.6
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Canada / USA
My Babysitter the Superhero 4.3
My Babysitter the Superhero My Babysitter the Super Hero
Family 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Baby Daddy 7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family 2012, USA
Here Comes the Boom 6.8
Here Comes the Boom Here Comes the Boom
Action, Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
