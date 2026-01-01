Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Melissa Peterman
Melissa Peterman
Melissa Peterman
Melissa Peterman
Melissa Peterman
Date of Birth
1 July 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
Baby Daddy
(2012)
6.8
Here Comes the Boom
(2012)
5.6
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2022
2012
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
5.6
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Canada / USA
4.3
My Babysitter the Superhero
My Babysitter the Super Hero
Family
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
6.8
Here Comes the Boom
Here Comes the Boom
Action, Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
